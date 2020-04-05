COVID-19 cases climb to 1.2 million; Spain moves ahead of Italy, USA tops with 300,000 cases

Image Source : AP A medic of the Elmhurst Hospital Center medical team reacts after stepping outside of the emergency room, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Coronavirus cases worldwide have crossed the 1.2 million mark as a surge in cases in several western countries continued on Saturday. As per latest figures, the USA saw 34,000 new cases to take its overall tally to 311,357, by far the most by any country. Spain with 126,168 has gone ahead of Italy as far as number of COVID-19 cases is concerned with the latter being third with 124,632 cases.

Italy, however, remains the country with most COVID-19 deaths with 15,362 casualties. Spain comes next in the list with 11,947 deaths followed by USA with 8,452 deaths.

France, which has seen a sudden spike in its deaths in the last few days, saw over 1,000 deaths again yesterday taking its total to 7,560

Top 10 worst impacted countries by COVID-19

India currently has 3072 coronavirus cases including 75 deaths. This number has significantly gone up in the recent days after the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi acted as a major carrier in transferring the disease to all parts of the country. In the national capital New Delhi, amongst the 445 confirmed cases of COVID-19, over 60% are those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat incident.

Chinese health authorities reported 30 new coronavirus cases Sunday, including 25 people who had arrived from overseas. The other five cases were in southern China’s Guangdong province, which borders Hong Kong.

China has clamped down on international arrivals, banning most foreigners from entering and limiting foreign airlines to one flight per week. Having largely stopped the spread of the disease, the fear is that infected people coming from abroad could spark new outbreaks.

