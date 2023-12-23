'Unable to hear, have wounds all over her body': Motivational Speaker Vivek Bindra booked for beating wife

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra with wife.

Noida: Vivek Bindra, a popular motivational speaker, has been booked for allegedly beating his wife. A case has been filed against the social media influencer by his brother-in-law in Noida sector 126. The incident took place in Supernova West Residency in Sector 94.

A video of Vivek Bindra and his wife has also surfaced in which both of them are seen having an argument near the entry gate of the society.

In the police complaint, Vivek's wife brother-in-law said, "Sir, my sister was married to Vivek Bindra on December 6 at Lalit Managar Hotel, who lives in Supernova West Residency. On December 7, he was arguing with his mother Prabha. When my sister Yanika intervened in the matter, Vivek locked her in the room... he abused and beat her... there are wounds all over her body."

The complainant further said, "...she is unable to hear anything and also feeling dizzy due to a head wound. She is being treated at Kailash Deepak Hospital in Kadakadduma, Delhi. Her phone was also broken."

"Therefore, I request you to please take the strictest action against my brother-in-law Vivek Bindra, son of Kulwant Rai Binda," wrote the motivational speaker's brother-in-law in his complaint.

