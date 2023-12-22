Uttar Pradesh: Nine injured after lift falls from 8th floor of building in Noida's Sector 125

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nine injured after lift falls from 8th floor in Noida building

Noida building lift collapse: Nine people were injured after a lift came crashing down to the ground from the 8th floor of a high-rise building in Noida today (December 22) evening, police said. According to officials, the lift in Noida Sector-125's River Site Tower crashed from the eighth floor injuring all nine people who were inside it.

The injured have been identified and all are between the age group of 22 to 29 years.

Here are the names:

Yashu Sharma Abhishek Gupta Abhishek Pandit Rajat Sharma Sagar Shubham Bhardwaj Abhijeet Singh Saurabh Katia Piyush

"Nine people were injured due to the fall of the lift of the River Site Tower under Police Station Sector-126 of Noida. All of them have been admitted to a hospital," Noida Police said in a post on X.

"The incident site was inspected by a team of police officers. All the injured persons are out of danger," police added.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Assistant manager booked for funnelling over Rs 25 crore from private bank in Noida