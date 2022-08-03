Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vistara starts operating flight on Mumbai-Jeddah route

Vistara on Wednesday said it has started operating flights on the Mumbai-Jeddah route three times per week. The inaugural flight between Maharashtra's capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 PM on Tuesday, the airline's statement noted. The flight on this route will be operated using an A320neo aircraft, it mentioned.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India and presence of large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries.”

Meanwhile, Vistara will start operating flights on the Mumbai-Bangkok route from August 5. The flights on the Mumbai-Bangkok route will be operated five days a week, using the A320neo aircraft, according to a statement issued by the airline.

Vistara currently operates a daily flight on the Delhi-Bangkok route, the statement said. Vistara -- a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines -- has 53 aircraft in its fleet.

