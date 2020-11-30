Image Source : PTI Vishwa Hindu Parishad demands nationwide law against 'love jihad'

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a nationwide law against 'love jihad'. Surendra Jain, VHP's international joint general secretary, said that a law is needed to protect the country’s daughters and their self-esteem, grace, and dignity.

He said that the real minorities of the country are also no longer secure from the claws of the 'love jihadists'. Jain made this remark while referring to late musician Wajid Khan’s Parsi wife Kamalrukh's remark wherein she alleged that after her marriage, her in-laws compelled her to convert to Islam.

"The VHP once again made its demand for a nationwide law against 'love jihad' for the protection of country’s daughters," Jain said, adding that Kamalrukh has exposed the ill effects of marrying a Muslim.

"She had to face the brunt of separation as she was pressurised by her Muslim husband after marriage to convert to Islam and now, as she struggles for the rights of her helpless children, people of Wajid's families are forcing to convert to Islam," he said, adding that no Muslim leader or artist has come forward to help her.

"There is no 'love' but only the agenda of 'jihad' behind such marriages or friendships. This fact was also asked by a court of law, as to why in such so-called marriages only the girl is forced to convert?" he remarked.

The VHP joint general secretary also said that it should be kept in mind that the Parsi community is the smallest minority fraternity in India.

"Hundreds of instances and cases of Christian, Sikh, Dalit, Jain, etc., girls being victimised come every month. Due to their vested interests, many leaders of some communities sometimes raise slogans like "Mim - Bhim". But when the girls from their own communities fall prey to these jihadists, they, instead of fighting for ensuring justice for these victimised girls, duck out or get out of the jihadi dare," he said. "Their vested interests are more important to these leaders."

Jain also complimented the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for taking a lead in enacting a law against the practice. He also urged other states to enact a similar law to prevent love jihad and illegal religious conversion for marriage.

While the Uttar Pradesh government has promulgated the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, several BJP-ruled states including, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have also promised to enact a law to crackdown on forcible conversions.

