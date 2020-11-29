Image Source : FILE PHOTO First FIR under 'Love Jihad' law registered in UP's Bareilly

The first FIR under the newly promulgated ordinance on forced religious conversions, popularly known 'love jihad', has been registered in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. The complaint was filed at the Deorania police station on Saturday night. Tikaram, resident of the Sharif Nagar village under Deorania police circle, has lodged a complaint that a youth from his village has lured his daughter and is now forcing her to convert. A case under Sections 504/506 IPC and section 3/5 of the 'Vidhi Virudh Dharam Parivartan Adhiniyam' (anti-conversion law) has been registered in the matter.

The police filed the case after receiving a complaint from the victim's father and directed the arrest of the accused. The resident of Deorania village lodged a complaint against Uwais Ahmed who reportedly befriended his daughter while they were studying. Now, the man is pressurizing the girl to convert and get married to him.

This came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on November 24 cleared the Ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years for "love jihad" related offenses.

Under the law which deals with different categories of offenses, a marriage will be declared "null and void" if the conversion of a woman is solely for that purpose, and those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate.

The new law also has a provision under which if someone returns to their original religion, it shall not be deemed a conversion.

