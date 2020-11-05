Thursday, November 05, 2020
     
2016 murder case: CBI picks up former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni for questioning

Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad was on Thursday questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with the murder of former Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar in 2016.

India TV News Desk
November 05, 2020
Image Source : PTI

CBI picks up former Karnataka Minister Vinay Kulkarni for questioning

Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad was on Thursday questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with the murder of former Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar in 2016, official sources said. According to sources, Kulkarni was taken from his residence to suburban police station in Dharwad for questioning.

His younger brother Vijaya Kulkarni is also being questioned, they said.

Yogeeshgouda was killed in his gymnasium on June 15, 2016, by unidentified men.

(With PTI inputs)

