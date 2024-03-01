Vikramaditya Singh changes his Facebook bio, goes from 'MLA INC' to 'Himachal Ka Sevak' amid political crisis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh

Making a surprising move against the backdrop of recent political developments in Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader and Minister in the state government Vikramaditya Singh on Friday (March 1) changed his Facebook bio from "MLA INC" to "Himachal ka sevak" (Servant of Himachal).

Crisis deepens in Himachal Pradesh

Earlier, in a significant development, the Congress leader held a meeting with six Congress MLAs in Panchkula who were disqualified by the Speaker, sources said. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified six Congress MLAs, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls, for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the assembly. The disqualified MLAs are Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday announced that he is quitting from the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cabinet but hours later he said that he will not press for his resignation. All these developments came after six Congress legislators cross-voted for the BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls, creating the crisis-like situation in the party and the government, which the BJP claimed was on the verge of collapsing.

Second bio change in a day

Earlier in the day, TMC leader national spokesperson and senior leader Kunal Ghosh replaced his affiliation with "journalist" and "social activist" in his bio on X. However, later in the day he clarified that he will remain a "team soldier" and considered Mamata as his leader and Abhishek Banerjee his "commander".

"I do not want to hold the post of State General Secretary and Spokesperson of @AITCofficial. I am a misfit in the system. I am unable to run the task. I will remain as a team soldier. Please do not tolerate rumors of defection @MamataOfficial my leader, @abhishekaitc my commander, @AITCofficial my team," he posted on X.

