Vikas Dubey killed in encounter: Politicians react

Image Source : ANI Kanpur: One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned on a highway

Gangster Vikas Dubey who was arrested from the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday, and was being brought to Kanpur amid unprecedented security on Friday morning, was killed after one of the cars of the UP STF convoy overturned on a highway. The incident was reported in Kanpur after the convoy had reached Barra police circle. The vehicle in which Vikas was seated, overturned after skidding on the road, sources said.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses have said several rounds of firing were heard from the incident spot after which the car overturned.

As soon as Vikas was taken out of the vehicle, he snatched a rifle from the STF team and tried to fire at the police. He was injured in the retaliatory firing, they said.

Here's how leaders and politicians have reacted to Vikas Dubey encounter

Akhilesh Yadav: "दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है "

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

Tej Pratap Yadav: "सरकार को पलटने से बचाने के लिए कार का पलटना जरूरी था"

Digvijaya Singh: "जिसका शक था वह हो गया। विकास दुबे का किन किन राजनैतिक लोगों से, पुलिस व अन्य शासकीय अधिकारियों से उसका संपर्क था, अब उजागर नहीं हो पाएगा। पिछले 3-4 दिनों में विकास दुबे के 2 अन्य साथियों का भी एनकाउंटर हुआ है लेकिन तीनों एनकाउंटर का पैटर्न एक समान क्यों है?"

जिसका शक था वह हो गया। विकास दुबे का किन किन राजनैतिक लोगों से, पुलिस व अन्य शासकीय अधिकारियों से उसका संपर्क था, अब उजागर नहीं हो पाएगा। पिछले 3-4 दिनों में विकास दुबे के 2 अन्य साथियों का भी एनकाउंटर हुआ है लेकिन तीनों एनकाउंटर का पैटर्न एक समान क्यों है? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 10, 2020

Also Read | Vikas Dubey encounter: Blow-by-blow account of gangster's death

Also Read | Vikas Dubey killed in encounter: Doctors in Kanpur Hallet Hospital confirm death

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage