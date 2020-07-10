Vikas Dubey killed in encounter: Doctors in Kanpur Hallet Hospital confirm death | Updates

Image Source : ANI, PTI Vikas Dubey, dreaded gangster, wanted in killing of 8 policemen, has been killed in an encounter.

Vikas Dubey, dreaded gangster and prime accused in the killing of 8 police personnel in the Kanpur encounter case, has been killed in an encounter after UP STF's car carrying the criminal overturned when it was returning from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to Kanpur today amid heavy rainfall. The incident was reported after Uttar Pradesh police entered the state limits with gangster Vikas Dubey. Doctors in the hospital where Vikas Dubey was rushed after he got injured have pronounced him dead. Meanwhile, information on the injured police personnel and other details are still awaited.

Uttar Pradesh Police has confirmed while talking to reporters that 'doctors have confirmed Kanpur gangster was dead.'

He was brought to Kanpur's Hallet hospital with bullet wounds. Doctors pronounced him dead.

Police say Vikas Dubey tried to escape after the UP STF car carrying him overturned.

Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen after car overturned.

Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital, SP Kanpur West said.

Vikas Dubey, dreaded gangster, has been killed in an encounter after UP Special Task Force (STF) car carrying the gangster overturned while it was on way to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain where he was arrested today.

Doctors have confirmed it to the UP Police that Vikas Dubey is dead.

After UP STF's car carrying Vikas Dubey overturned, the criminal tried to snatch weapons from police personnel and attempted to escape when he was killed in the encounter. Soon after that, Dubey was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Vikas Dubey tried to escape right after the STF car met with an accident in Kanpur. Locals have claimed that gunshots were also heard.

Four police personnel have also injured. All have been shifted to CST hospital in Kalyanpur.

Visuals: Below tweet shows one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh STF that was bringing back Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur which overturned earlier today. One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back #VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturns. Police at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7OTruZ2R7h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Vikas Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Friday

Vikas Dubey was arrested from the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday (yesterday), and was being brought to Kanpur amid unprecedented security today morning.

The gangster was a prime accused in the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 police personnel were killed in an ambush by Vikas Dubey and gang when cops went to arrest the criminal on July 3 midnight.

Vikas Dubey was one of the most wanted criminal after Kanpur encounter case. Since the past week, UP Police had arrested a number of close aides of the dreaded gangster while some were also killed in encounters including aide Amar Dubey.

