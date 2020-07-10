Vikas Dubey encounter: Blow-by-blow account of gangster's death

Image Source : ANI Kanpur: One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturns

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed on Friday morning after being critically injured in an alleged shootout with STF officials. He was shot when he reportedly tried to flee, following a road mishap in which the vehicle he was travelling in overturned. Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in a blood-soaked condition. SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar said that the doctors have confirmed the death of Vikas Dubey.

Here's what led to the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey

1. Vikas Dubey who was arrested from the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. He was being brought to Kanpur amid unprecedented security on Friday morning

Vikas Dubey was killed in police shootout on Kanlpur highway today morning

2. As the convoy reached Barra police circle in Kanpur, the vehicle in which Vikas was seated, overturned

3. Vikas Dubey, along with other injured police personnel were rushed to a hospital in critical condition

4. Eyewitnesses said several rounds of firing were heard on the accident spot

5. As soon as Vikas was taken out of the vehicle, he snatched a rifle from the STF team and tried to fire at the police. He was injured in the retaliatory firing

#WATCH Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen after car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital: SP Kanpur West pic.twitter.com/ZajJVLNGBU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

6. Gates of the hospital, where Vikas Dubey was taken were closed and the STF officials refused to comment on the developments

7. Later, it was confirmed that Vikas Dubey had received a bullet injury on the chest which proved fatal

8. Two STF personnel were also injured in the encounter

9. Five members of the Vikas Dubey gang have been killed in police encounters over the past seven days

10. Dubey, wanted for the killing of eight Uttar Pradesh policemen in an ambush in his hometown of Kanpur last Friday, ran out of luck after making a dramatic escape from the shootout site and then avoiding police dragnets for almost a week

