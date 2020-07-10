Hours before encounter, petition in SC for urgent listing of action into possible 'killing' of Vikas Dubey

Image Source : ANI Vikas Dubey killed in encounter. Visual: One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force that was bringing back Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned today morning. Following the accident, Dubey was killed in police encounter when he tried to flee.

Vikas Dubey, UP gangster, has been killed in an encounter today when he was trying to escape after UP Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing the criminal to Kanpur overturned. The dreaded gangster was the prime accused in Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen were killed in an ambush. Now, hours before Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, a petition in the Supreme Court had demanded urgent listing for action into the possible "killing" of Dubey by UP Police since other accused involved were killed in the encounter.

Hours before Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter, a petition in the Supreme Court demanded urgent listing for action into the possible "killing" of Dubey by UP Police since other accused involved were killed in encounter. #vikasDubeyEncounter @Uppolice #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/N2AovY72qW — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) July 10, 2020

Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in blood-soaked condition. SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar said that the doctors have confirmed the death of Vikas Dubey.

As media persons converged at the hospital, the gates were closed and STF officials refused to comment on the developments.

According to reports, as the convoy bringing Dubey from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain reached Bhauti area under Barra police circle in Kanpur on Friday morning, the vehicle in which Vikas was seated, overturned after skidding on the road due to heavy rain.

Vikas, along with two other police personnel in the vehicle, was injured in the accident.

As soon as Vikas was taken out of the vehicle, he allegedly snatched a pistol from the STF team and tried to fire at the police. He was fatally injured in retaliatory firing. Vikas received a bullet injury on the chest which proved fatal.

Two STF personnel were also injured in the encounter. STF officials admitted to the incident but refused to reveal the extent of injuries suffered by the gangster.

None of the officials were willing to comment on the development. Five members of the Vikas Dubey gang have been killed in police encounters over the past seven days.

