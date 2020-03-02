Video of Umar Khalid inciting people to come on streets during Trump's visit surfaces

'Tukde-tukde' gang's Umar Khalid video provoking people to hit on roads during Trump visit surfaces

A video of former JNU student Umar Khalid, who was among those who raised 'tukde-tukde' slogans inside the university campus in 2016, has been heard making provocative statements saying they will be on the roads when President Trump will visit India to convey a message that the present government is dividing the nation.

A video has surfaced showing ex-JNU student addressing an anti-CAA crowd where he is heard saying, "don't be dishearten due to a 50-day protest (referring to the protest against CAA taking place in the country ever since the law was passed in the Parliament) that gave us momentum... will be on roads when Trump will come to convey a message that the government is dividing the nation."

While Umar Khalid has been heard making provocative speeches on February 17, inciting people to come on roads and protests ahead of US President visit, who was in India on February 24 and 25, violence in some parts of northeast Delhi took place in which 46 people have died so far and over 200 are injured.

In his speech, Umar Khalid is further heard saying, "when 370 was abrogated we did not protest, when Ayodhya verdict we did not protest, the government became so much over-confident thinking that we'll remain silent... CAA will go, NRC will go, NPR will go... then this govt will go."

"Delhi violence was planned in a big way... they misguided Mulsims... it's a part of a larger conspiracy..." BJP's Amit Malviya said while reacting to Umar Khalid's statements.

In 2016, "Bharat tere tukde honge" slogans were raised by some JNU students (now expelled) including Umar Khalid, Kanhaiya Kumar on the campus during a programme. The slogans were raised when some students were protesting against the sentencing to death of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.