Venkaiah Naidu urges public display of fundamental duties

Vice President of India and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu has proposed to include fundamental duties in the education curriculum as well as displaying them in public places. Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament to celebrate Constitution Day, Naidu stressed on creating awareness about citizens' duties and the need to make it part of the curriculum at an appropriate level.

He also suggested that a list of fundamental duties be displayed in all the educational institutions, offices and public places across the country. "We must reach out to the youth through appropriate campaigns," Naidu said here in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Among other suggestions, Naidu laid special emphasis upon respecting the mother tongue. "Mother tongue is like our eyesight. The other language is like you spectacle. If you have eyesight, the spectacle will improve it. We must protect, preserve, promote, propagate and practice our mother tongue," Naidu said.

The Chairman of the Upper House has on many occasions encouraged members to speak in their mother tongue in the House.

Recently, when MDMK leader Vaiko suggested to ensure in-flight announcements in regional language, Naidu immediately asked the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to take note and forward the proposal to the concerned ministry.

Speaking on the Constitution Day -- "Samvidhan Divas' -- the Rajya Sabha Chairman stressed on transformation and inclusive development. "Every citizen must feel that he is part the development story," he said.

Constitution Day is celebrated every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India which came into effect on 26 January, 1950.

