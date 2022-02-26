Follow us on Image Source : VENKAIAH NAIDU (TWITTER) @VPSECRETARIAT PM Modi, VP Naidu pay tributes to Veer Savarkar on death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 26) paid tributes to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary.

In a tweet, PM Modi hailed him as a great freedom fighter who, he said, was an epitome of sacrifice and resolve.

His life dedicated to serving the motherland will always be a source of inspiration for the countrymen, the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary today.

"My humble tributes to the great nationalist, freedom fighter & social reformer #VeerSavarkar on his Punya Tithi today. He was a crusader against social evils like caste discrimination & untouchability. His sacrifices for the freedom of our motherland will always be remembered," VP Naidu tweeted.

A foremost proponent of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar died in 1966. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born in 1883.

