Savarkar never considered cow as 'maata' and had no problem with beef consumption: Digvijay Singh I Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Savarkar had no issue with beef consumption: Digvijay

Highlights "Veer Savarkar had said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva," says Digvijay Singh

Digvijay Singh was speaking during Jan Jagran Abhiyan

Congress had launched a countrywide agitation programme, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14

"Veer Savarkar, in his book, had said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. He never considered cow as 'maata' and had no problem in consuming beef," Digvijay Singh said.

Congress leader on Saturday also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will change the Constitution and end the reservation system if it is voted to power again in 2024. He was speaking during Jan Jagran Abhiyan here, Singh stated that Congress has a fight with the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The Congress leader reiterated that Hindutva had nothing to do with Hinduism. "Our fight is with the ideology of RSS. If BJP is voted back to power in 2024, they will first change the constitution and end reservation," he added.

The Congress party had launched a countrywide agitation programme, 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' on November 14 to expose the mismanagement of the economy by the Centre.

Also Read I Need to ensure that country's unity remains unharmed: PM Modi

Latest India News