What was actor Ananya Raj's last post on Instagram before she died in July?

New Delhi:

Actor Ananya Raj, known for her work in Hindi films such as 7 Hours to Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, died on July 15 at the age of 27. Her family confirmed the news on Sunday, August 16, nearly a month after her death.

Ananya would post about her work and, seldom, about her personal life on social media. Her last post was in May.

What was Ananya Raj's last post?

Ananya Raj's last post was shared on May 17, 2026. It was from one of her photoshoots in a black off-shoulder outfit that she had paired with complementing gloves and gold accessories. She seemed to be smiling in all of her photos. She captioned it, "Black to white It’s time to SHINE."

In another post that was shared on August 11, 2025, Ananya had written, "Seize This Moment guys...it's not coming back...."

Ananya Raj's family confirmed her death

In a statement, Ananya's family said she had faced health-related challenges for more than a year. Despite this, they said she continued to fight through the difficult phase. The family described her as someone who "fought like a warrior" and said she passed away peacefully in her sleep.

The statement read, "This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them."

The family further remembered Ananya as a strong-willed person who lived life on her own terms. "She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude."

Following the family's announcement, several people took to Ananya's social media post to offer their condolences. Fans and those familiar with her work expressed shock over her untimely death.

All about Ananya Raj's work front

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 7 Hours to Go in 2016. The film featured Shiv Panditt, Sandeepa Dhar and Varun Badola in key roles.

She later appeared in The Final Exit in 2017, followed by Ghost in 2019. While Ananya's Hindi filmography was limited, she also worked in regional cinema. Her credits include the Telugu film Thaggede Le and the trilingual project Madrasi Gang.

Also read:

Who was Ananya Raj? Know about the Ghost actor who died at 27 and her famous films