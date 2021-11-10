Savarkar wasn't religious, had no problem in consuming beef: Digvijaya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram (C) and Digvijaya Singh release a book titled Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times written by Salman Khurshid, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday slammed Hindu nationalist Veer Savarkar saying that he wasn't religious. Speaking at a book launch event, he claimed that Hindutva had nothing to do with Hinduism.

"Hindutva has nothing to do with Hinduism. Savarkar wasn't religious. He had questioned why is cow considered 'maata' & had no problem in consuming beef. He brought 'Hindutva' word to establish Hindu identity which caused confusion in people".

Digvijaya was speaking at the book launch of Congress leader Salman Khurshid's book titled Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times in Delhi.

'Nobody demolished Babri Masjid', says P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidarambaram also attended the launch event, where he claimed that secularism has moved away from acceptance to tolerance, and from tolerance to an uneasy coexistence. "Whatever happened on Dec 6, 1992, was terribly wrong. It debased our constitution. After the SC judgement, things took a predictable course, within a year or so everyone who was accused was acquitted. So like no one killed Jessica, nobody demolished Babri Masjid", he said.

Chidambaram strongly argued that the idea of 'Ram Rajya' as proposed by Mahatma Gandhi, no longer stands true. "Whatever Gandhiji thought was 'RamRajya' is no longer the 'RamRajya' understood by many. What Pandit Ji told us about secularism is not the secularism understood by many", he said.

Salman Khurshid's book on the Ayodhya verdict

Former union minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid launched his book on the Ayodhya verdict, and said that it was his responsibility to explain the verdict of a Court to whom he was once associated. Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, Khurshid said, "People used to think that it will take 100 years for the verdict to come. After the verdict, people started giving opinions perhaps without reading it or understanding that what, why or how did Supreme Court give the judgement."

A five-judge Constitution bench presided by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had also directed that a suitable plot of land admeasuring five acres be handed over to the Sunni Central Waqf Board granting it the liberty to construct a mosque at the alternate site.

