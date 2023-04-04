Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Varanasi's Banarasi Paan and Langda Mango Granted GI Certification among 33 other products

Two well-known products from Banaras, Banarasi Paan and Banarasi Langda mango, have been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, recognizing their unique origin. The 'Adamchini' rice from Chandauli district has also received the GI certification. On March 31, the GI Registry in Chennai granted GI certification to 33 products, including 10 from Uttar Pradesh and three from Varanasi. With the latest additions, the total number of GI products from Uttar Pradesh has reached 45, out of which 20 are from the Varanasi region. Currently, the GI Registry has granted GI tags to 441 Indian products and 34 foreign goods.

In addition to Banarasi Paan and Banarasi Langda mango, the famous Ramnagar Bhanta (brinjal) from Varanasi has also been granted GI certification.

Padma Shri Rajni Kant, a well-known GI expert who facilitated the certification of 20 goods out of the 33 certified this year, expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, who is also Varanasi's MP for his enthusiastic interest in promoting traditional GI goods.

Kant said that the GI goods are going from local to global in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and the country is showcasing its rich heritage all over the world through the recognition and protection of its unique products through the GI tag.

As per the GI Registry, the recently certified goods from Uttar Pradesh include Aligarh Tala, Bakharia Brassware, Banda Shazar Patthar Craft, Nagina Wood Craft, Pratapgarh Aonla, Hathras Hing, Ramnagar Bhanta, Muzaffarnagar Gur (jaggery), Banaras Langda Aam and Banarasi Pan.

Over 1,000 farmers will be registered and issued GI authorised user certificates, as announced by NABARD AGM Anuj Kumar Singh. He congratulated all the farmers, producers, FPOs, and associated self-help groups for the certification of their products and stated that NABARD will be launching various schemes to promote and support these GI products. Financial institutions will also provide cooperation for the production and marketing of these products, he added.

