From Hyderabadi Haleem To Bikaneri Bhujia: Here's a guide to GI tagged foods across India

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEFOODCARDINAL Hyderabadi haleem

Whether it is Darjeeling ki chai or Bikaner ki bhujia, these food items have been associated with these places for a long time, so much so, that they have become their identity. This ultimately resulted in them being bestowed upon with Geographical Indication (GI) tags. Well, what is GI tag? For the unversed, GI tag, introduced in 2003, is a part of the intellectual property rights that is given to a particular product that corresponds to a specific geographical origin. GI tag is generally given to indigenous agricultural products, food items, handicrafts etc. Till date, India has more than 350 GI tagged products.

Below we have listed seven GI tagged food products of India that have shot to worldwide fame.

Darjeeling Tea

Interestingly, Darjeeling tea was the first product in India to have received GI tag in 2004-2005. Knows for its floral aroma, this variety of tea is grown in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong district of West Bengal. It has a unique musky-spicy flavour.

Hyderabadi Haleem

Haleem is an appetising slow-cooked dish (meat-stew). Among all the varieties, the most popular one is Hyderabadi haleem. In an attempt to recognise its popularity, the Hyderabadi version of haleem was given a GI tag in 2010.



Coorg Arabica Coffee

Coffee cultivation is one of the most prominent occupations in Karnataka, especially in the Kodagu district (Coorg area). The climate and geographical conditions of Coorg are suitable for the rich flavour and aroma of the coffee, especially when roasted. To recognise the fame and premium quality of Coorg Arabica coffee, it was given a GI tag in 2019.



Kashmiri Saffron

You will get the premium quality saffron only in Kashmir. Besides its rich aroma and flavour, Kashmiri saffron is known for its distinctive colour and ample of health benefits. For the unversed, saffron of Kashmir is considered one of the costliest spices of the world. Hence, the GI tag in 2020.



Manipuri Black Rice

Manipuri black rice or chakhao is the second food item to get a GI tag in 2020. This variety of rice comes with several nutrients, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fibre, etc. Besides health benefitting properties, Manipuri black rice is known for its special aroma, nutty flavour and the dark purple colour it gains after it gets cooked.



West Bengal's Gobindabhog Rice

Gobindabhog of West Bengal is known for its strong aroma and is widely brought into use in traditional Bengali cuisine. Basanti pulao is one such cuisine. This variety of rice is cultivated in Burdwan, Hoogly, Nadia and Birbhum and got the GI tag in 2017.



Bikaneri Bhujia



Bikaneri bhujia is one of the popular chai-time snacks. Also, a popular cottage industry of Bikaner, it provides employment to almost 2.5 million people. Hence, Bikaneri bhujia was given GI tag in 2010.

