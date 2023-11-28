Amazing example of humanity, teamwork: PM Modi after 41 workers rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to the workers on the successful rescue of the 41 workers stuck in the Silkyara Tunnel that collapsed on November 12. He applauded the teamwork displayed by everyone involved in this mission and wrote on X, "Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork.

Taking to X PM Modi wrote, "The success of the rescue operation of our labor brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health."

He further said, "It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough. I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. His bravery and determination have given new life to our labor brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu wrote, "I feel relieved and happy to learn that all the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their travails over 17 days, as the rescue effort met with obstacles, have been a testament of human endurance. The nation salutes their resilience and remains grateful to them for building critical infrastructure, even at great personal risk, far away from their homes. I congratulate the teams and all experts who have acted with incredible grit and determination to perform one of the most difficult rescue missions in history."

Earlier, some people began shouting slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi hai to Mumkin hai' in acknowledgement of the multi-agency rescue operation going on for over a fortnight at the tunnel. The locals also sang in prase of local deity 'Baba Baukhnag' and expressed their gratitude to him.

Some onlookers also stood around the mountains and terrace of the offices built by the construction company outside the tunnel.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), project executing agency National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jointly executed the rescue efforts.

