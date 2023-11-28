Uttarkashi: First visuals of trapped workers rescued from collapsed Silkyara tunnel | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : MANISH KUMAR, INDIA TV Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister General (Retired) VK Singh, among officials with rescued worker from Silkyara tunnel.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: In a major breakthrough and sigh of relief, the evacuation of trapped workers from the Silkyara tunnel site in Uttarkashi has been completed as all 41 labourers have been brought out of the collapsed tunnel. The workers were trapped inside the under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand for the last 17 days when it collapsed on November 12 after a landslide.

The rescued workers were received by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Minister of State (MoS) General (retired) VK Singh, among other officials.

The workers were rescued in a batch of four people. Soon after they were brought out of the tunnel, they were shifted to ambulances parked at the rescue operation site.

They will be rushed to a hospital around 30 kms from the tunnel site and will be kept on observation for 48-72 hours to make sure they are physically and mentally fit. Arrangements at the hospital where rescued workers are being shifted have been made in advance and the entire operation is being monitored by PMO.

