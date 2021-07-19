Uttarakhand: Covid curfew extended for another week. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid curfew extended for a week in Uttarakhand with a few relaxations

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state by another week with further relaxations. People traveling from one place to another within Uttarakhand will no longer be required to carry a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said.

Earlier, it was mandatory for people going from plain areas of the state to the hill districts to carry negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test reports.

Shops and business establishments in the state can now open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week, Uniyal said.

The earlier opening time for them in Uttarakhand was 8 am to 7 pm.

Water parks have also been permitted to open with 50 percent capacity from Tuesday, he said.

The rest of the conditions will remain the same during the extended curfew that begins on Tuesday, he said.

