Monday, July 19, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttarakhand: Covid curfew extended for another week. Check details

Uttarakhand: Covid curfew extended for another week. Check details

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state by another week with further relaxations.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Dehradun Published on: July 19, 2021 16:04 IST
Covid curfew in Uttarakhand
Image Source : PTI

Covid curfew extended for a week in Uttarakhand with a few relaxations

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state by another week with further relaxations. People traveling from one place to another within Uttarakhand will no longer be required to carry a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said.

Earlier, it was mandatory for people going from plain areas of the state to the hill districts to carry negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test reports.

Shops and business establishments in the state can now open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week, Uniyal said. 

The earlier opening time for them in Uttarakhand was 8 am to 7 pm. 

Water parks have also been permitted to open with 50 percent capacity from Tuesday, he said. 

The rest of the conditions will remain the same during the extended curfew that begins on Tuesday, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Goa extends COVID curfew till July 26

 

Also Read: COVID: Haryana extends lockdown till July 26. Check details

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X