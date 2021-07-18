Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Goa extends COVID curfew till July 26

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-related curfew till July 26, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Sunday. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

"The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7am, 26 July 2021, with the same restrictions and relaxations," CM Pramod Sawant said.

Goa COVID curfew extended: What's allowed, What's not

- As per the new guidelines, gyms can operate with 50% capacity.

- Religious places can reopen; not more than 15 people can gather.

- Shops and malls can open from 7 AM to 6 PM.

- Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed.

- Cinema halls will remain to stay shut.

Goa recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday while 219 patients recovered, according to the health department.

