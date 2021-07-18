Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Haryana extends lockdown till July 26. Check details

The Haryana government on Sunday announced the extension of the Covid-induced lockdown in the state by another week, till July 26, with certain relaxations that will continue as permitted vide earlier orders. Night curfew, once again, will be imposed from 11 pm till 5 am on all days of the week across the state. Operational hours of restaurants/ bars/ clubs have also been extended.

The decision came despite a decline in the coronavirus positivity rate and the number of new cases, the Haryana government said in its order.

Haryana Covid lockdown: Relaxations

Bars and restaurants, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to operate till 11 pm with 50% seating capacity.

Home delivery from hotels, restaurants, and fast food joints is permitted upto 11 pm.

Clubhouses/restaurants/bars of Golf courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10 am to 11 pm.

Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 100 persons.

In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 200 persons

Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Delhi is allowed to hold Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 on 23rd July 2021 in the State, following Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms and following SoPs issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Spas are allowed to open with 50% capacity from 6 am to 8 pm.

Religious places are allowed to open with 50 persons at a time.

Corporate offices are permitted to open with full attendance.

All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm.

Malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Gyms are allowed to open from 6 am to 9 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls, including those in stand-alone and malls, are allowed to open with a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity.

University/colleges are also allowed to open for students for doubts, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examinations.

Hostels (in colleges and universities) are allowed to open only for those students who are appearing in examinations. The Department of Higher Education shall release guidelines for implementation of these orders, separately.

Open training centres in Haryana, especially under the aegis of Haryana Skill Development Mission also allowed to open (by staggering of the trainees for maintaining social distancing).

Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (whether government or private) also allowed to open.

Industrial Training Institutes are also allowed to open for students for doubt classes, practical classes.

ALSO READ | Kerala relaxes lockdown restrictions as COVID-19 cases decline. Details

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till July 31 — What's allowed

Latest India News