Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till July 31 — What's allowed

The Tamil Nadu government has further extended the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in the state till July 31, while providing several relaxations in curbs. In an official statement, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that inter-state public transport, except to and from Puducherry, will continue to be prohibited.

Tamil Nadu lockdown: What's open, what's closed

- As per the new guidelines, ITIs, Industrial schools, typewriting schools can function with 50 per cent of students on a rotational basis.

-Teachers can come to school for admission work and distribute textbooks.

Shops and activities shall be operated till 9 pm.

- Hotels and tea shops can function with 50% of customers.

- Restaurants have now been allowed to serve dine-in customers at 50% capacity and while adhering to Covid-19 norms.

- Amusement parks can re-open, however, a cap of 50% capacity would apply.

- Gyms can open. IT Offices can now opearte with 50% attendance.

- Cinema halls and bars to stay shut.

- Schools and colleges will continue to remain closed.

- Inter-state private bus transport and international air travel except the ones allowed by the Centre remain prohibited.

- Swimming pools, social and political meetings, entertainment, sports and cultural events will not be allowed.

- Weddings and funerals can take place in all districts. A maximum of 50 guests is allowed for a wedding function.

- Maximum of 20 people can take part in a funeral.

-The bus services to Puducherry will resume.

-No social/ political/ cultural/ sports events will be allowed till July 31.

