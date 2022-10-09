Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli enshrouded in white cover after fresh snowfall | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district receives fresh snowfall

Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district was seen completely enveloped in a white cover of snow as it receives fresh snowfall.

Take a look at the visuals.

The portals of Hemkund Sahib, one of the most revered Sikh shrines in Garhwal Himalayas, will be closed from October 10 for the winter season.

Vice-president of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra made the announcement on Wednesday.

A total of 2.15 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the shrine, located at a height of more than 15,000 ft above the sea level, to pay obeisance since its opening on May 22, he said.

The decision to close the portals of the shrine at 1 pm on October 10 was taken by the shrine's management trust, he said.

The pilgrimage resumed after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 restrictions and witnessed great enthusiasm by pilgrims, Bindra said.

Tourists coming to the ‘valley of flowers’ also registered their presence at the shrine, Bindra said.

The Hemkund Sahib shrine is closed at the onset of winter every year as it remains covered under snow during the season.

