Uttarakhand govt to bring in Bill for recovery of damages caused to properties during protests | DETAILS

The Pushkar Singh Dhami government will table the 'Uttarakhand Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill' in the state Assembly during the budget session beginning February 26, which seeks to deal strictly with the miscreants damaging the government and private properties during protests. The proposed Bill comes in the aftermath of Haldwani violence that claimed several lives and left many injured.

What does Bill seek?

Under the Bill, the losses incurred during protests and strikes will be recovered from the perpetrators of the crime. A tribunal will be constituted under the chairmanship of a retired district judge to compensate for the loss of properties.

The neighbouring Uttar Pradesh government has already passed a similar bill in 2020.

The Uttarakhand government’s move comes days after six rioters were killed and several people, including the police personnel and mediapersons, were injured in the violence that broke out on February 8.

Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik was on Saturday arrested from New Delhi.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court on the basis of false affidavits.

A look-out notice against Malik and his son Abdul Moid was issued earlier and their property in the town attached. Malik had built the illegal madrasa and vehemently opposed its demolition, police said. His wife had even moved the court challenging the municipal corporation's notice for demolition.

UCC Bill in Uttarakhand

Days ago, Uttarakhand became the only state to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Bill proposes uniform civil laws for all communities in the state.

Earlier on February 7, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in the Legislative Assembly marked a "historic day in the history of Uttarakhand."

