Haldwani violence: Posters of 'wanted rioters' put up across town as hunt for mastermind intensifies

Uttarakhand Police on Friday (February 16) released the photos of nine rioters who are accused of creating chaos in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area over the demolition of an illegal madrassa earlier this month. The state government shared the photos of “wanted” rioters via its X handle. A look-out notice has also been issued against the key accused in the violence Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, the police said. Five more rioters were arrested, taking the total number of rioters held in connection with the incidents of stone pelting, arson on February 8 rose to 42.

Malik had constructed the madrassa and had opposed its demolition. He is said to be the mastermind behind the clashes.

Posters of rioters released

The posters of nine “wanted rioters”, which also included Abdul Malik and his son, have been put up at various places in the town asking people to share any information about them with the police.

Besides Malik and his son, the "wanted rioters" are Taslim, Wasim, Ayaz, Raees, Shakil Ansari, Maukeen and Zia ul Rahman.

Police teams are continuously searching for the miscreants in all possible places, police said.

Relaxation of curfew for a few hours with certain restrictions continued on Friday in Banbhoolpura area, which was the epicentre of the violence. However, the internet service in the area were not restored and remained suspended for the eighth day.

Authorities on Thursday relaxed curfew in Banbhoolpura area of the town for varied durations.

Violence in Haldwani

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.



