Haldwani violence: Look out notice issued against mastermind Abdul Malik and his son

As many as 42 people have been arrested so far in connection with the matter.

A lookout notice has been issued for Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, considered key accused in the Haldwani violence. In addition, authorities have apprehended five more individuals suspected of involvement in the riots.

These recent arrests bring the total number of individuals detained in connection with the stone pelting and arson incidents, which erupted following the demolition of a madrassa in the town, to 42, as per police.

Abdul Malik, the builder of the madrassa and a staunch opponent of its demolition, is believed to be the orchestrator of the clashes. Relaxation of curfew for a few hours with certain restrictions continued on Friday in Banbhoolpura area, which was the epicentre of the violence.

Curfew relaxed in epicentre Banbhoolpura

However, internet service in the area remained suspended for the eighth day. On Thursday, authorities had relaxed the curfew in the Banbhoolpura area of the town for varied durations. Banbhoolpura was the epicentre of the mob violence which included stone pelting and arson.

During the curfew relaxation shops dealing in essentials will remain open and the residents will be allowed to out to buy essentials, the order said. However, unnecessary movement of people even during relaxation in curfew will remain prohibited, it said.

Haldwani violence

It should be noted that violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire. In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100, including police personnel and media persons, were injured, according to the police.

