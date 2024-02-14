FACT CHECK: Haldwani eviction plea video misinterpreted as recent amidst current unrest | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of misinterpreted video.

A video circulating online, depicting a young girl pleading not to be evicted from her home in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, is misleadingly portrayed as recent. The India TV Fact Check team discovered that the video is from January 2023 and is unrelated to the recent violence in the region.

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of a video circulating online, depicts a young girl pleading not to be evicted from her home in Haldwani.

Unrest in Haldwani

At least 5 fatalities have been reported in the violence in Haldwani, sparked by authorities' demolition of a mosque and madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area on February 8. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami issued shoot-at-sight orders following reports of vandalism, stone pelting, and mob encirclement of a police station.

Misleading caption and context

Amidst this turmoil, a video of a young girl's emotional plea against eviction circulated with captions suggesting recent relevance. The girl's heartfelt words, "Please don't demolish our houses... Where will we take them in this cold?" struck a chord online.

Fact Check investigation

The India TV Fact Check team delved into the video's origin, revealing its source to be from January 2023. A search on Google using relevant keywords led to a report by The Free Press Journal, published on January 5, 2023, matching the viral video.

Verified source and original post

Further investigation revealed that journalist Ghazala Ahmad originally posted the video on her X page. Brut India also featured the clip, crediting it to Ahmad. The extended version, including statements from other Haldwani residents, was shared on January 4, 2023, a day prior to the Supreme Court's intervention.

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of the post from Brut India, crediting it to Ahmad.

Legal context and eviction orders

In December 2022, the Uttarakhand High Court ordered the eviction of over 4,500 homes in Haldwani, citing alleged encroachments on railway land. However, protests ensued, leading to a Supreme Court stay order on January 5, 2023. The apex court emphasised the need for cautious segregation and rehabilitation of affected individuals, recognising the railroads' interests.

Also read | FACT CHECK: Altered video claims Rahul Gandhi's math error | Here's the truth