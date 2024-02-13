FACT CHECK: Altered video claims Rahul Gandhi's math error | Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of an altered video claiming Rahul Gandhi's math error.

An altered video circulating online purportedly shows Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally, inaccurately calculating a simple math equation. However, a fact-check by India TV revealed that the video has been edited to misrepresent Gandhi's remarks. The altered video, which suggested Gandhi incorrectly stated that 50+15 equals 73, has garnered attention on various social media platforms. India TV's Fact Check team discovered that the original footage had been manipulated.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of an altered video circulating online purportedly shows Rahul Gandhi inaccurately calculating a simple math equation.

Original context

In reality, the unaltered video showed Gandhi discussing the representation of marginalized communities, specifically OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis, in India. He correctly states that these groups constitute approximately 50%, 15%, and 8% of the population, respectively. Gandhi then combined these figures to emphasise that, collectively, they represent 73% of the populace.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi is presently leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the second phase of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, traversing 14 states over a distance of 6,200 kilometers from Manipur to Mumbai.

Original speech analysis

Upon examining the Indian National Congress' official YouTube channel, the Fact Check team identified a similar speech delivered by Gandhi during a live event in Chhattisgarh on February 8, 2024. In this address, Gandhi responded to a journalist's query about the practicality of conducting a caste census. He emphasized the substantial representation of OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in the population, highlighting their underrepresentation in media and governance.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of India TV's thorough investigation debunking the erroneous claim.

Contextual clarification

During his speech, Gandhi accurately cited the percentages of these demographic groups and correctly calculated their combined total as 73%. However, the portion where he adds 8 to the sum of 50 and 15 has been selectively edited in the viral clip to create the false impression of a mathematical error.

Reaction on social media

The manipulated video has elicited mockery and criticism on social media platforms, with users sharing the misleading footage along with derisive captions.

Conclusion

India TV's thorough investigation debunked the erroneous claim made in the altered video, reaffirming the accuracy of Rahul Gandhi's remarks during his rally. As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra continues, such attempts to distort facts underscore the importance of discerning truth from misinformation in the digital age.

