FACT CHECK: Misleading video sparks false claims amidst communal tensions | Here's the truth

A video circulating on social media, depicting a confrontation between a mob and a police officer, has been falsely attributed to Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The misleading content, claiming to showcase an incident in Uttarakhand, actually originated from Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh. The footage captured a confrontation between a mob and Police Officer Anand Singh on February 3, 2024. The misleading dissemination of the video coincided with recent communal tensions in Uttarakhand's Haldwani region, stemming from a contentious anti-encroachment operation targeting an 'unauthorised' madrasa and mosque, resulting in tragic fatalities and injuries.

Image Source : INDIA TVA screenshot of a video circulating on social media depicts a confrontation between a mob and a police officer.

Communal unrest grips Haldwani

On February 8, violent clashes erupted in Haldwani's Banphoolpura area following an anti-encroachment drive that claimed four lives and left over 100 injured. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami swiftly responded by issuing a shoot-at-sight order against the rioters and suspending internet services in the affected area. Amidst escalating tensions, the Uttarakhand government has sought additional paramilitary forces from the central government to restore order.

Fact-Check reveals origin of video

India TV's Fact Check team traced the origins of the viral video to Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, debunking false claims circulating on social media platforms. The video, initially misattributed to Haldwani, was identified in a news report by The Times of India and corroborated by additional reports from The Press Trust of India. The incident in Damoh occurred following a scuffle between individuals and a tailor, escalating into protests outside the Kotwali police station.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV's Fact Check team traced the origins of the viral video to Damoh.

Police response and investigations underway

In the aftermath of the Damoh incident, Police Officer Anand Singh Thakur intervened to prevent inflammatory speeches, as captured in the video. Authorities have initiated investigations, with plans to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against individuals involved in inciting communal tensions. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered a thorough probe, emphasising stringent action against the perpetrators.

As tensions persist and misinformation proliferates, authorities remain vigilant in addressing communal discord and ensuring accountability for those responsible for instigating violence.

