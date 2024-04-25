FACT CHECK: Rahul Gandhi's caste census speech manipulated for communal narrative | Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's caste census speech.

A 42-second video clip featuring Rahul Gandhi discussing the implementation of a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census has been manipulated and shared on social media platforms with a misleading narrative. The video, disseminated by Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) on X platform, falsely portrays Gandhi as focusing solely on minorities in his speech. A fact-check conducted by India TV revealed that the circulated video was doctored to omit crucial segments of Gandhi’s speech. In the original speech, uploaded on Congress’s official YouTube channel on April 6, 2024, Gandhi articulated the party’s commitment to conducting an inclusive census encompassing various marginalised communities, including backward classes, Dalits, Adivasis, economically disadvantaged general castes, and minorities.

Selective editing distorts Gandhi’s message

The deceptive editing of the video aimed to distort Gandhi’s message by selectively excluding references to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Dalits, thereby creating a false impression that he exclusively addressed minorities. However, an examination of the complete speech, particularly the segment at the 31.27-minute timestamp, elucidates Gandhi’s inclusive approach towards various marginalised communities.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the video clip featuring Rahul Gandhi advocating for a nationwide socio-economic and caste census.

Clarification of Gandhi’s remarks

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi affirmed, “When our government comes, we will implement the caste census that we did in Telangana in the entire country. We will do an X-ray of the country and the lower backward classes, Dalits and tribals, the poor general caste people and minorities will come to know their participation in this country.” This statement underscores Gandhi’s commitment to ensuring that all sections of society are represented in the census.

Exposing deceptive tactics

The deceptive editing of the video aimed to perpetuate a false narrative and discredit Gandhi’s stance on conducting an inclusive census. By selectively cropping out portions of his speech, the manipulated video sought to mislead viewers and incite communal sentiments.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the video showing Rahul Gandhi giving a speech.

Full speech provides clarity

Viewers can access the complete speech by Rahul Gandhi on the Congress’s official YouTube channel, where his remarks are presented in their entirety, providing clarity on his stance and ensuring an accurate interpretation of his message.

Conclusion

The circulation of manipulated videos with false narratives underscored the importance of verifying information before sharing it on social media platforms. In this case, the selective editing of Rahul Gandhi’s speech serves as a reminder to critically evaluate content and refrain from contributing to the dissemination of misleading information.

