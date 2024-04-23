FACT CHECK: Did PM Modi claim that I.N.D.I.A. bloc got record votes? Know what is the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV INDIA TV FACT CHECK: Did PM Modi claim that India Bloc got record votes?

India TV Fact Check: As the second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections draws near, political leaders are in full swing to campaign for their parties. Amid the campaigning, a social media post has gone viral claiming that PM Modi has said that the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc has received record voting. When India TV's Fact Check team conducted an investigation it turned out to be fake.

What is going viral?

A user named @UWCforYouth had shared the post on social media platform X on April 20, 2024. The caption read, "Modi ji got the exit poll numbers, which suggest that people have voted against the NDA in record numbers all across the country. This election will be tough for the NDA." The post was followed by a screenshot of PM Modi's post on Instagram with the caption, "Thanks! Lately though you realised." A tweet was attached to the post stating about a bumper voting in favor of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance in the first phase of elections.

Viral Facebook post

India TV Fact Check

When our team began investigating this viral post, they came across a post published by user India With Congress @UWCforYouth had shared this misleading post. Our team began scanning the posts made from the X handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here we found a post shared by his account at 9.33 pm on April 19. In this post, PM Modi wrote, "First phase, good response! Thank you to everyone who voted today. There is a very good response from today's voting. It is clear that people across India are voting for NDA in record numbers."

PM Modi's X post

What is the Conclusion?

India TV's Fact Check revealed that the post of record voting in favor of India Block going viral on social media is completely fake. PM Modi had talked about record voting in favor of NDA in his post.

