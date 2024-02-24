Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik arrested from Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haldwani: Charred remains of vehicles lie by the side of a road following incidents of violence after the demolition of an illegally built madrasa, in Haldwani. Abdul Malik (inset)

In a breakthrough, Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik was on Saturday arrested from New Delhi. So far 78 have been arrested in the February 8 violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegal madrasa in Banbhoolpura.

The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court on the basis of false affidavits.

A look-out notice against Malik and his son Abdul Moid was issued earlier and their property in the town attached. Malik had built the illegal madrasa and vehemently opposed its demolition, police said. His wife had even moved the court challenging the municipal corporation's notice for demolition.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire. In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to police.