Saturday, February 24, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik arrested from Delhi

Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik arrested from Delhi

Malik and his wife Safia are among six persons booked for criminal conspiracy and fraudulently using a dead man's name for illegal plotting, construction and transfer of land.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: February 24, 2024 16:29 IST
Haldwani: Charred remains of vehicles lie by the side of a
Image Source : INDIA TV Haldwani: Charred remains of vehicles lie by the side of a road following incidents of violence after the demolition of an illegally built madrasa, in Haldwani. Abdul Malik (inset)

In a breakthrough, Haldwani violence mastermind Abdul Malik was on Saturday arrested from New Delhi. So far 78 have been arrested in the February 8 violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegal madrasa in Banbhoolpura.

The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court on the basis of false affidavits. 

A look-out notice against Malik and his son Abdul Moid was issued earlier and their property in the town attached. Malik had built the illegal madrasa and vehemently opposed its demolition, police said. His wife had even moved the court challenging the municipal corporation's notice for demolition.

Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire. In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to police.

Related Stories
Haldwani violence: Posters of 'wanted rioters' put up across town as hunt for mastermind intensifies

Haldwani violence: Posters of 'wanted rioters' put up across town as hunt for mastermind intensifies

Haldwani violence: Curfew relaxed temporarily in Uttarakhand's Banbhoolpura

Haldwani violence: Curfew relaxed temporarily in Uttarakhand's Banbhoolpura

Aap Ki Adalat: 'Mazaars' were built on govt land, encroachments will be removed, says Dhami

Aap Ki Adalat: 'Mazaars' were built on govt land, encroachments will be removed, says Dhami

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement