Image Source : PTI (FILE) Will Trivendra Rawat resign? Uttarakhand CM to meet Governor at 4 PM today

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sought an appointed from the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor today evening. According to details available, Rawat will meet Governor Baby Rani Maurya at 4 PM. Rawat will address the media at his Dehradun residence at 3 PM.

Earlier on Monday, Rawat met central BJP leaders in Delhi amid speculation that the party is mulling political changes in the state.

Two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, are learned to have submitted their report to party president JP Nadda on their return from the state where they had gone to speak to state BJP core group members. However, senior party leaders discounted the possibility of any leadership change in the state while acknowledging that a section of Uttarakhand leaders may have issues with the chief minister.

READ MORE: Amid speculations of change in leadership in Uttarakhand, CM Rawat meets JP Nadda

Rawat met Nadda and had earlier in the day visited Uttarakhand MP Anil Baluni's residence too.

BJP MP Ajay Bhatt, a senior party leader from the state, told news agency PTI that "all is well" in the state and added that the two central leaders had visited Uttarakhand regarding preparations for the three-day state BJP executive meeting from March 12 and the Rawat government's fourth anniversary on March 18. Gautam had also spoken on similar lines on Sunday.

Latest India News