Uttar Pradesh: Upset over Samajwadi Party defeat, party worker ends life in Hardoi

According to family sources, Devendra was extremely upset because the local people had been ridiculing and taunting him over his party having lost at his booth.

IANS Reported by: IANS
Hardoi Published on: March 16, 2022 13:47 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Uttar Pradesh: Upset over SP defeat, party worker ends life in Hardoi. 

Highlights

  • A Samajwadi Party worker, Devendra Yadav Bablu ended life by suicide after party lost at his booth
  • He shot himself on Mar 15 & his family members rushed him to community health centre in Madhoganj
  • Devendra is survived by his wife Sangeeta and three children

A Samajwadi Party worker, Devendra Yadav Bablu ended life by suicide after the party lost at his booth.

Devendra, 40, shot himself in the head on Tuesday (March 15) and his family members rushed him to the community health centre in Madhoganj. The doctors declared him brought dead.

According to family sources, Devendra was extremely upset because the local people had been ridiculing and taunting him over his party having lost at his booth.

Devendra had apparently taken the responsibility of ensuring the victory of the party candidate from his village but failed to garner support for the candidate.

ALSO READ: UP Election 2022: Why Samajwadi Party-RLD could not paint a perfect picture

Madhoganj inspector, Subrat Tripathi said that Devendra was alone in a room on the second floor of the house when he shot himself with a country made weapon.

He is survived by his wife Sangeeta and three children.

The police official said that the body of the deceased had been handed over to the family after post mortem.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Unnao official suspended for painting swings in Samajwadi Party colours

