Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Uttar Pradesh: Unnao official suspended for painting swings in Samajwadi Party colours.

Highlights The district horticulture officer of Unnao has been suspended by Yogi Adityanath govt

He was suspended for getting swings at children's park painted in red & green, colour of SP flag

Additional chief secy (horticulture) suspended district horticulture officer Sunil Kumar on a report

The district horticulture officer of Unnao has been suspended by the Yogi Adityanath government for getting the swings at a children's park painted in red and green, the colour of Samajwadi Party (SP) flag, before the counting of votes on March 5.

The additional chief secretary (horticulture) suspended district horticulture officer Sunil Kumar on a report of the Unnao district magistrate.

Sunil Kumar has now been attached to the Lucknow headquarters.

Sunil Kumar allegedly got the swings and the grills at the Nirala Udyan Park, located close to the Unnao Collectorate, painted in the colour of flag of SP, which hogged the limelight after pictures and videos of the same went viral on social media platforms.

Sunil Kumar had then said that the colour of the swings was the same before also but was not visible since it had become jaded.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Two held for kidnapping Noida girl, wanted to 'sacrifice' her on Holi

On March 6, the colour of the swings of the park was changed again, with yellow being inserted in between red and green.

At the same time, district magistrate Ravindra Kumar had served a show cause notice to the horticulture officer.

He had also sent a report to the government recommending action.

After this, additional chief secretary MVS Rami Reddy suspended the district horticulture officer.

The government owned Nirala Udyan (park) is operated by the department of horticulture and food processing. It has been built for children and is equipped with swings, besides other sports items.

Unnao district magistrate has confirmed the report of the suspension of the district horticulture officer.

Latest India News