Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST.COM. Uttar Pradesh: Wedding procession attacked for playing Modi-Yogi songs in Auraiya district.

Highlights Members of a wedding procession were beaten up for playing an election theme song in UP

Members of marriage procession were celebrating BJP victory in Auraiya district

Some unidentified miscreants beat them up and vandalised marriage procession vehicles

The members of a wedding procession were beaten up for playing an election theme song related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the members of a marriage procession were celebrating the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a thumping majority in the Assembly elections on Friday (March 11) when some unidentified miscreants beat them up and vandalised their vehicles. They also deprived them of cash and jewellery.

According to Brijbhan Singh, a resident of Dilippur village, he was taking his son Rohit's wedding procession and the guests were travelling in about seven different vehicles, including four cars and three vans.

ALSO READ: UP Election Results 2022: Craze for 'bulldozer' tattoos as people celebrate BJP's victory

A song was being played praising 'Yogi-Modi' on BJP's victory when some people forcibly stopped the vehicles and attacked the procession and also ransacked the vehicles.

Later, they escaped with Rs 2 lakh in cash kept in a car, besides the jewellery that was supposed to be given to the bride.

Some people suffered grievous wounds due to the breaking of the front glass of the car and van.

Ruruganj outpost in-charge Tanmay Choudhary said that a case is being registered and search is on for the attackers.

Latest India News