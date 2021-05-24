Uttar Pradesh reports first black fungus death

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district has reported the first death caused by mucormycosis.

Black fungus infection or mucormycosis is spreading like wildfire across the country. Amid perpetually increasing cases of the infection, Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district has reported the first death related to mucormycosis.

The 42-year old deceased had complained of fever about 10 days back. He was admitted to Kanpur's Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallett Hospital). A resident of Bidhuna town in Auraiya, he succumbed to the infection on Monday morning.

Uttar Pradesh recently declared black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act. During a high-level meeting last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "In compliance with the order of the central government, the black fungus should also be declared a notified disease on the lines of COVID".

According to the government data, there are nearly 9,000 cases black fungus in the country.

Also Read: Black Fungus: Two arrested in Noida for black marketing of Amphotericin-B

Latest India News