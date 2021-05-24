Image Source : INDIA TV Black Fungus: Two arrested in Noida for black marketing of Amphotericin-B

Two persons have been arrested in Noida in connection with black marketing of Amphotericin-B, a drug that is used in the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis.

According to police, they have been identified as Anurag and Ankit. Police said that they coordinate with pharmacies to obtain the drug at low rates and sell them at an exorbitant price.

Police had received a tip-off that two persons had been selling the drug at a higher price, nearly six times the original price.

Police traced a transaction and arrested Anurag. He worked in a pharmacy as a supervisor in the city. He was in touch with other medicine suppliers and had identified ways to obtain the anti-fungal drug at a cheap price.

The second accuse, police said, too was involved in the back marketing. He used to visit hospitals and meet the families of patients and offer them Amphotericin-B.

Police said that two injections have been recovered from their possession. An FIR has been filed under the Epidemic Act. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government last week declared black fungus a notifiable disease.

