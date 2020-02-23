Uttar Pradesh: Newly-wed woman abducted by man from same village

Image Source : FILE UP: Newly-wed woman abducted by man from same village

A newly-married woman was allegedly abducted from her parents' house by a man belonging to a different community in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. The woman was kidnapped from Sujru village of the district on Saturday and a case was registered after her brother lodged a complaint, Kotwali SHO Anil Kapervan said. The three accused persons, including main accused Shehzad, are absconding, the SHO said.

According to the complaint, the woman got married on February 10 and had come to her parents' house for a post-marriage ritual without her husband.

On Saturday, she was kidnapped by Shehzad with the help of two of his friends, it stated.

The accused are residents of the same village, the SHO said, adding that a search is on for them.

It is suspected that the woman and Shehzad were in a relationship before her marriage, police said.

