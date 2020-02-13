Uttar Pradesh ministers will now be given iPads, next cabinet meet likely to be paperless

Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh ministers will now be given iPads

Cabinet ministers in Uttar Pradesh will now be given Apple iPads, as per a decision by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. The decision has been taken in order to go paperless and to make ministers tech-savvy. “On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, all Cabinet Ministers will be given i-pads to make them techno-savvy. The Cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held next week will be paperless, i-pads will be used," a statement by Yogi Aditynath's office read on Thursday.

If media reports are to be believed, the next cabinet meeting in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be completely paperless and the notes will be sent to the ministers through their respective iPads.

In addition, the government will also give training to their MLAs, who face difficulties in using their tablets.

Of late, Yogi Adityanath was seen using his iPad and reading notes at the Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has taken several initiatives to make the country ‘digital first’, has been often captured using his iPad at conferences and meetings.

