Defence Expo 2020: UP CM Yogi Adityanath terms Uttar Pradesh 'Mahakumbh'

As the five-day biennial event, Defence Expo 2020, held in Lucknow concluded on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the state as the 'Mahakumbh' with reference to defence equipment manufacturing companies' gathering. Through this event, the world witnessed and felt the pride of India. Uttar Pradesh will now become the 'new hub' of defence manufacture, the CM remarked at the closing ceremony of the high-profile event.

The Chief Minister addressed the closing ceremony of Defence Expo 2020 and thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for setting up a strong base for the 'Defence Corridor' in Uttar Pradesh. For the first time, defence minister of 40 countries, over 3,000 foreign delegates from 70 countries, and more than 1,000 delegates from all over the country participated in this event.

Yogi Adityanath said that in his tenure the state had organised many crucial events and Defence Expo 2020 was one of those. "Our government held the first Investors Summit here in February 2018. There were times when Uttar Pradesh was not considered as a profitable state for investment. But now I am happy to inform you that we had received proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore for investment. The work on these projects has already started, for which Rs 2.5 lakh crore have been sanctioned.

The Chief Minister said that the government organized a groundbreaking ceremony within 6 months of the Investors Summit.

"It was a big achievement for Uttar Pradesh to launch schemes worth Rs 65,000 crore within six months. Our government also successfully organized 'Prayagraj Kumbh', the world's largest social, cultural and spiritual event," he said.

He also said that whether it is 'Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan' or any other event, Yogi government has successfully organized all the programmes.

In January, National Youth Festival was organized in Lucknow, where more than 7,000 youths from all over the country participated. At the same time, the Common Wealth Parliamentary Association was also organized here on January 16-17. In addition, UP government also organized 'Ganga Yatra' to connect Ganga with faith and economy.

"I am happy that Uttar Pradesh team along with the Ministry of Defence has taken this event to a new level of success," he said. During this programme, 23 MoUs have been inked with the state government and we have received proposals for investment worth Rs 50,000 crores which would generate employment opportunities for over 3 lakh youth in the state, UP CM said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that by successfully organizing Kumbh, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, National Youth Festival and Defence Expo, Uttar Pradesh has proved that it is not an ordinary state, and it has remarkable potential. He said that the unprecedented success of the country's largest defence expo is a symbol of the hopes and aspirations of all the countrymen towards 'defence'. It is a matter of pride that such a big event has been organized in the state.

The Defence Minister said this exhibition is a 'success' for the Indian defence manufacturing sector which broke all records of international cooperation. This event has shown that the new India is ready to move forward with the major powers of the world. In the coming times, our country will become a major center of global defence manufacturing. More than 200 MoUs were signed during this expo which created a new history, he said.