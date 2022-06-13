Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI UP: Light trainer aircraft crash lands near Amethi

A trainee pilot escaped a major accident when his light aircraft crash-landed in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, which caused damage to the fuselage.

The pilot was identified as Abhay Patel. He was flying a training aircraft of the Central government's Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA).

The trainee pilot was on a solo sortie when he sensed some technical issues in the aircraft. He exhibited superior learning skills and took the call to make an emergency landing on farmland near Kairana village in Amethi.

IGRUA's media in-charge R.K. Dwivedi informed that the plane, which was a four-seater Diamond DA 40, suffered damages to the front portion during the landing and the matter is being probed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Patel was enrolled at IGRUA in 2021 and has completed 27 hours of flying, Dwivedi added.

