Odisha: Trainee pilot injured as aircraft crashes while landing at Birasal airstrip

A trainee pilot sustained injuries after a VT-EUW aircraft crashed during landing at the Birasal airstrip in a training session in Odisha on Monday afternoon, reported news agency ANI.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the aircraft's propeller and nose wheel were damaged in the accident.

The trainee was involved in a solo circuit, the aviator general added. The student pilot has been taken to a hospital and the Directorate General has started an investigation into this incident, a senior DGCA official said.

Birasal airstrip is approximately 50 kms from Dhenkanal city in Odisha.

GATI, a DGCA-approved flying training organization, has Pipistrel SW121 aircraft, Cessna 172s and a Piper Seneca V multi-engine aircraft in its fleet.

