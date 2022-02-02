Uttar Pradesh: Illegal arms factory busted in Shamli, weapons in large quantity seized

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Illegal arms factory busted in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

Highlights Police busts illegal arms factory in Shamli, weapons in large quantity seized

Many finished, unfinished weapons were found in the illegal factory

Few days ago, Shamli police seized 119 cartons of Haryana-made liquor

An illegal arms factory was busted in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. At least two accused have been arrested two and many finished, semi-finished weapons, equipment/raw materials were seized in large quantities.

A couple of weeks ago, Shamli police seized 119 cartons of Haryana-made liquor and arrested two people for allegedly smuggling it in the state.

The liquor was seized from a car intercepted at a place under Jhinjhana Police Station area on Karnal-Meerut highway, police said.

The arrested men were identified as Omkar and Robin, who upon interrogation revealed that they were bringing the liquor to distribute in the coming election, they said.

Two days ago, the Delhi Police has busted an interstate firearms syndicate and arrested a 60-year-old arms smuggler with 10 sophisticated pistols and 20 live cartridges, officials said on Monday. The accused, Kasim Ali, is a resident of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh.

He sourced arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh and further smuggled them in Delhi NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh West, they said.

Police said Kasim has already supplied more than 500 firearms in Delhi NCR in the last three years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said the team got information about arms trafficking syndicate being operated in Delhi NCR by Kasim in association with his associates.

Manual surveillance was mounted to develop the information about him and other members of this syndicate. Secret sources were deployed to gather information in this regard.

The accused was arrested on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at MB Road near Pul Prahladpur here, he said.

"He has been indulging in firearms trafficking in Delhi NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh West for the last about 15 years and used to get arms and ammunition from the manufacturers of Sendwa in Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh," Singh added.

During interrogation, Kasim disclosed that he had received the cache of recovered pistols and cartridges from an arms manufacturer-cum-supplier of Badwani district.

