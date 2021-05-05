Uttar Pradesh: Adityanath govt floats global tender to boost vaccination drive

Image Source : PTI The tender has been floated to procure 40 million vaccines

The Uttar Pradesh government has floated a global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines to boost the inoculation drive. Under the just-floated tender, the government will procure four crore vaccine doses.

According to a notification issued by the government, the tender form will be available for download till May 7 through the website- up.gov.in. The bidding will remain open till May 21. The tender has been issued by the Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh.

"Online Short term global e-tenders are invited from licensed manufacturers for supply of COVID VACCINE (40 Million Doses) to UPMSCL, Lucknow. The tender will be governed as per the guidelines of the Government of India. The details of tender and tender documents will be made available on website etender.up.nic.in and upmsc.in. The date/time of downloading the tender is 07 May 2021 from 15:00 Hrs and last date/time of online submission of tender documents is 21 May, 2021 upto 15:00 Hrs," the notification reads.

The state government has announced that it will administer the jabs free of cost to all. Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country with a population of 20 crore.

Earlier today, the government announced to extend curfew-like lockdown till Monday (May 10) morning to tide over the Covid-19 crisis. The restrictions were set to be lifted tomorrow morning. All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Monday 7 am.

Also Read | COVID-dedicated DRDO hospital with 500 beds opens in Lucknow

Latest India News