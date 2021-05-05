Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 10 morning, sanitisation drive to be intensified

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 11 morning

UP Lockdown News: The Uttar Pradesh government has extended curfew-like lockdown in the entire state till Monday (May 10) morning to tide over the Covid-19 crisis. The restrictions were set to be lifted tomorrow morning. All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Monday 7 am.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and top government officials. This is the third extension of lockdown-like curfew in the country's most populous state.

"The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am, which was extended on May 3 for 48 hours and is in force till May 6 till 7 am has been further extended till Monday (May 10) 7 am," an official spokesman said, adding that further decision to extend the curfew will be taken on Sunday.

The decision to extend lockdown was taken for breaking the chain of coronavirus. During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue. It was also decided to intensify the sanitisation drive in all the 75 districts to break the virus chain.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. Currently, the state has more than three lakh active cases.

READ MORE: India records 3.82 lakh new COVID cases; 3,780 deaths in past 24 hours

READ MORE: Death of COVID-19 patients for non-supply of oxygen criminal act, not less than genocide: Allahabad HC

Latest India News